'आप' नेताओं पर टूटा पुलिसिया कहर, पानी के साथ आंसू गैस के गोले भी बरसाए
AAP MLAs detained while on their way to CM house to protest
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 09:08 PM IST
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह का आवास घेरने जा रहे आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद और विधायकों को रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने पहले तो आंसू गैस और वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल किया और उसके बाद उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
