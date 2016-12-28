बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आमिर की 'दंगल' में नहीं महावीर की ये बेटियां, पर किसी से कम भी नहीं
aamir khan dangal based on geeta phogat babita phogat, know about mahavir phogat other daughters
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 07:02 PM IST
आमिर खान की 'दंगल' गीता और बबीता फौगाट पर आधारित है। इसमें उनकी बहनों का जिक्र नहीं है, जबकि वे भी इन दोनों से कम नहीं हैं। जानिए उनके बारे में।
