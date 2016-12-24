बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फौगाट फैमिली के साथ थिएटर में 'दंगल' देखने पहुंचे 250 लोग, तस्वीरें
{"_id":"585d469b4f1c1b1917e39f11","slug":"aamir-khan-big-gift-to-mahavir-phogat-250-people-watched-dangal-for-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u092b\u0948\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0925\u093f\u090f\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 250 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 10:13 AM IST
फौगाट फैमिली के साथ थिएटर में 'दंगल' देखने 250 लोग पहुंचे। इस मौके पर क्या ताऊ, क्या ताई सभी बड़े उत्साह में दिखे। तस्वीरें
