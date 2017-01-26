बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देख लिजिए 10 ऐसे काम, जिनके लिए आधार कार्ड बेहद अनिवार्य
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
aadhar card compulsion for many works, uses and benefits of aadhar card
{"_id":"588868e44f1c1b9e7dcf44f6","slug":"aadhar-card-compulsion-for-many-works-uses-and-benefits-of-aadhar-card","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u093f\u091c\u093f\u090f 10 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:33 AM IST
हर किसी ने अपना आधार कार्ड तो बनवा ही लिया होगा, जब ये भी जान लिजिए कि कौन-कौन से काम करने में इसका होना बेहद जरूरी है। यहां जानिए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588869594f1c1ba333cf58b4","slug":"interesting-facts-about-abu-dhabi-prince-nahyan-who-is-chief-guest-of-india-in-26-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 '\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5888ce634f1c1bbd7ecf5df9","slug":"congress-candidate-list-for-up-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58884c834f1c1b5c02cf59ca","slug":"only-give-aadhar-card-detail-and-got-passport-in-10-days-also-may-apply-in-post-office-for-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0903 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0947\u091c \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588855134f1c1bbd7ecf58ca","slug":"boy-dead-body-parts-found-in-dog-mouth-at-panchkula-railway-track","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"588865874f1c1bbb7ecf5aaa","slug":"congress-leader-navjot-sidhu-big-statement-on-arvind-kejriwal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u091c\u094b\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c', \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top