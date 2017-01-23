आपका शहर Close

एक शख्स.. जो लंगर लगाकर करोड़पति से बना कंगाल, फिर भी जिदां है जज्बा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 08:30 PM IST
A man who become poor from millionaire

तस्वीरों में आप जिस इंसान को देख रहे हैं, ये किसी समय करोड़पति थे। 15 साल से लंगर लगा-लगाकर आज यह कंगाली के दौर से गुजर रहा है, लेकिन जज्बा बरकरार है।

Write a Comment

