इस शख्स ने 2000 के नोट में ढूंढ निकाली चिप, देखिए वायरल वीडियो
a man found out nano gps chip in 2000 rupee note, video viral on social media
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:53 AM IST
आपको जानकार हैरानी होगी, लेकिन ये सच है। एक शख्स ने 2000 के नोट में लगी चिप ढूंढ ली है। इसका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, आप भी देख लिजिए।
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
