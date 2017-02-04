आपका शहर Close

सरकारी स्कूल की छात्राओं का YouTube पर धमाल, डाला ऐसा गाना, 81 लाख ने सुना

सोनू हुड्डा/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 02:21 PM IST
A Haryanavi song viral on youtube, 81 lakh people watch that audio

सरकारी स्कूल में 9वीं, 10वीं क्लास में पढ़ने वाली कुछ छात्राओं ने भगवान कृष्ण पर ऐसा गाना गाया है जिसने पूरे YouTube पर धमाल मचा रखा है। आप भी सुनिए तारीफ किए बिना नहीं रह पाएंगे।

bata mere yaar sudama haryana utsav 2017

