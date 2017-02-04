बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरकारी स्कूल की छात्राओं का YouTube पर धमाल, डाला ऐसा गाना, 81 लाख ने सुना
A Haryanavi song viral on youtube, 81 lakh people watch that audio
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 02:21 PM IST
सरकारी स्कूल में 9वीं, 10वीं क्लास में पढ़ने वाली कुछ छात्राओं ने भगवान कृष्ण पर ऐसा गाना गाया है जिसने पूरे YouTube पर धमाल मचा रखा है। आप भी सुनिए तारीफ किए बिना नहीं रह पाएंगे।
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
