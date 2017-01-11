आपका शहर Close

8वीं फेल डॉक्टर से भ्रूण जांच, मशीन पेट पर घुमाकर बोली- ऐस वारी पार्टी पक्की

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सिरसा

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:50 PM IST
8th Fell doctor examined the fetus, doctor and patient exposed

भ्रूण लिंग जांच का गोरखधंधा चलाने वाले गिरोह पर छापामारी में कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए हैं। इतना ही नहीं जिसे लेडी स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टर मानते थे, वह भी आठवीं फेल है।

