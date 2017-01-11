बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
8वीं फेल डॉक्टर से भ्रूण जांच, मशीन पेट पर घुमाकर बोली- ऐस वारी पार्टी पक्की
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:50 PM IST
भ्रूण लिंग जांच का गोरखधंधा चलाने वाले गिरोह पर छापामारी में कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए हैं। इतना ही नहीं जिसे लेडी स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टर मानते थे, वह भी आठवीं फेल है।
