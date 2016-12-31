आपका शहर Close

कमर से बांधकर ले जा रहा था 8.52 लाख की नई करेंसी, जुराबों में भी ठूंसे थे नोट

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अंबाला

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 12:39 PM IST
8:52 shackled at the waist was taking a new currency, the socks were also loaded their packs

पुराने नोटों के जमा होने के बाद अब ज्यादा से ज्यादा नई करेंसी हथियाना का काला धंधा जोर पकड़ रहा है। कुछ शातिर इसके लिए अनोखे तरीके भी अपना रहे हैं। देखिए..

﻿