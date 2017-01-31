बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
6 हजार वोटरों ने किया अनोखा कारनामा, इंडिया बुक में दर्ज हुआ ये खिताब
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
6 thousand voters create record before election, filled facts in record book
{"_id":"588f67154f1c1b8b1de80294","slug":"6-thousand-voters-create-record-before-election-filled-facts-in-record-book","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:01 AM IST
चुनाव से पहले इतिहास में एक नया पन्ना जुड़ गया है। दरअसल चुनाव से पहले 6 हजार वोटरों ने एक अनोखा रिकार्ड बनाया है। जानिए क्या है ये कारनामा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588eed4e4f1c1b303de80c63","slug":"five-unsolved-secrets-realated-to-mahatma-gandhi-assassination-in-birla-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u0940!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588ee0354f1c1b3c3de80a9b","slug":"bjp-gives-ticket-to-wife-of-daya-shankar-swati-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5880c8944f1c1b632aefe369","slug":"sravasti-kid-telling-pastlife-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0939\u093e 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588f5df54f1c1b313de80fb5","slug":"good-news-for-sapna-chaudhary-millions-fans-from-highcourt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588f5e134f1c1b8b1de80255","slug":"hasty-action-taken-against-me-kejriwal","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 : \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588f5f904f1c1b8b1de80273","slug":"jat-protest-condition-deteriorated-will-act-immediately-it-will-be-a-source","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u091f \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 : \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588f60d54f1c1b3c3de80eda","slug":"cow-protection-to-the-eyes-of-the-law-at-the-high-court-automatically-took-cognizance","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924: \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top