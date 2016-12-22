बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
2000 के बाद 500 का नया नोट बना मुसीबत, खुद देख लें कैसे?
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:57 AM IST
2000 के नोट की परेशानी खत्म नहीं हुई थी कि अब 500 का नया नोट मुसीबत बन गया है। आखिर क्या हुआ, खुद ही देख लिजिए।
