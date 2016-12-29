बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी के 50 दिन, न दिन में सुकून न रात को नींद, 10 बड़े नुकसान
Updated Thu, 29 Dec 2016 06:41 PM IST
नोटबंदी के 50 दिन और न दिन को सुकून न रात को नींद। कभी बैंक में चक्कर तो कभी एटीएम की लाइन। ऊपर से हो गए कई बड़े नुकसान। हालात पर एक नजर।
