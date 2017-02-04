बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आखिरकार 1 साल बाद पाकिस्तानी मां को सौंपा गया बच्चा, भावुक हुए अफसर
5-year-old Pak boy Iftikhar Ahmed handed over to Pakistani officials
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 08:39 PM IST
भारत ने पांच वर्षीय पाकिस्तानी बच्चे को उसके मां के साथ उसके देश भेज दिया। यह बच्चा एक साल से अपनी मां से दूर था।
