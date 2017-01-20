आपका शहर Close

गजब की लापरवाही, सीवर में बहा दिया गया 4 क्विंटल घी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:58 AM IST
400 kg ghee floated in severage at rohtak of haryana

गजब की लापरवाही का मंजर देखिए, सीवर में बहा दिया गया 4 ​क्विंटल घी। सर्दी होने के कारण घी सीवर में जम गया तो उसे जला दिया गया।

