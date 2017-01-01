बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मिलिए इस 'मेमोरी किंग' से, हुनर ऐसा कि बना चुका है 23 वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड
23 world record owner memory king of haryana dr. himmat bhardwaj profile and records
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:52 AM IST
मेमोरी किंग के नाम से मशहूर इस शख्स से मिलिए। इसमें इतना गजब का हुनर है कि अब तक 23 वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बना चुका है और अपने जैसे कई तैयार करने में जुटा है।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
