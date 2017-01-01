आपका शहर Close

मिलिए इस 'मेमोरी किंग' से, हुनर ऐसा कि बना चुका है 23 वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

सी.एस राव/अमर उजाला, झज्जर(हरियाणा)

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:52 AM IST
23 world record owner memory king of haryana dr. himmat bhardwaj profile and records

मेमोरी किंग के नाम से मशहूर इस शख्स से मिलिए। इसमें इतना गजब का हुनर है कि अब तक 23 वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बना चुका है और अपने जैसे कई तैयार करने में जुटा है।

