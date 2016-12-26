बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाकिस्तान से 220 मछुआरे पहुंचे भारत, टीम ने की खास चिकित्सा जांच
{"_id":"58615d164f1c1b2941eebf10","slug":"220-fishermen-arrived-from-pakistan-to-india-the-team-s-special-medical-examination","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 220 \u092e\u091b\u0941\u0906\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924, \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 11:40 PM IST
सोमवार को पाकिस्तानी ने 220 भारतीय मछुआरे को रिहा कर दिया और भारत सौंप दिया। मछुआरों को पाकिस्तान के जल क्षेत्र में मछली पकड़ने के चलते गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
