शादी की रस्मों के बीच दूल्हे के सा​थ हो गई ऐसी हरकत, लोट पोट हो गई दुल्हन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब)

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:17 PM IST
2000 rupee fake note in shagun to groom, man beaten by bride groom family

शादी की रस्मों के बीच दूल्हे के साथ ऐसी हरकत हो गई कि दुल्हन देखती रह गई। मजा तो किरकिरा हुआ ही, सभी हंसी का पात्र भी बन गए।

तेल का खेल

15 दिन में नहीं, इन 5 शहरों में हर रोज बदलेंगी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें

Fuel prices to be revised every day in five cities from May 1

