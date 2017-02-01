आपका शहर Close

2000 के नकली नोट छापने वाला 'इंजीनियर' आया जेल से बाहर, हिला दिया था देश

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 01:21 PM IST
2000 rupee fake note gang mastermind abhinav verma got bail in fake currency case

2000 के नकली नोट छापने वाले 'इंजीनियर' भाई बहन जेल से बाहर आ गए हैं। इन्होंने बेहद खतरनाक कारनामा करके पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया ​था।

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

