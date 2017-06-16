बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
84 के शहीदों की शहादत को दरबार साहिब में बनाया जाएगा यादगार, जानिए कैसे?
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:55 PM IST
1984 में दरबार साहिब में हुए फौजी हमले के शहीदों की शहादत को यादगार बनाने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। जानिए आखिर किस तरह किया जाएगा ये काम।
