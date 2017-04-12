बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लो देख लो ये 'सुपर' बाइक, न पेट्रोल चाहिए न डीजल, बस धूप में रखो और दौड़ाओ
13 year old haryana farmer son avneet develops solar powered bike, unique super bike
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:17 PM IST
छोटे पैकेट का बड़ा धमाका, 13 साल के बच्चे ने ऐसी अनोखी सुपर बाइक तैयार कर दी, जिसके लिए न पेट्रोल चाहिए न डीजल बस धूप में रखो और दौड़ाओ।
