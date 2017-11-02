बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'न मैं पाकिस्तानी, न हिन्दुस्तानी, मैं एक इंसान हूं' जेल से निकलकर भावुक हुई मासूम
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:25 AM IST
मैं न तो पाकिस्तानी हूं और न ही हिन्दुस्तानी, मैं एक इंसान हूं और जीने का हक रखती हूं। जेल की चारदिवारी से पहली बार बाहर की दुनिया देखने निकली मासूम भावुक हो गई।
