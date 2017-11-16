Download App
हैदराबाद, पुणे को पछाड़कर दिल्ली-NCR बना आईटी कंपनियों के लिए महंगी जगह

amarujala.com- Written by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:42 PM IST
ncr becomes the costliest property destination for it companies, Hyderabad and pune lags behind

हैदराबाद और पुणे जैसे शहरों को छोड़ आईटी कंपनियां अब धीरे-धीरे दिल्ली एनसीआर को भी अपनी पसंददीदा जगह बनाती जा रही हैं। आईटी कंपनियों के लिए बंगलूरू के बाद यह देश का सबसे महंगा रीजन है, जहां पर ऑफिस के लिए किराया ज्यादा है। 

