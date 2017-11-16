हैदराबाद, पुणे को पछाड़कर दिल्ली-NCR बना आईटी कंपनियों के लिए महंगी जगह
हैदराबाद और पुणे जैसे शहरों को छोड़ आईटी कंपनियां अब धीरे-धीरे दिल्ली एनसीआर को भी अपनी पसंददीदा जगह बनाती जा रही हैं। आईटी कंपनियों के लिए बंगलूरू के बाद यह देश का सबसे महंगा रीजन है, जहां पर ऑफिस के लिए किराया ज्यादा है।
