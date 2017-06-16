ये तीन क्रेडिट कार्ड लांच करने जा रहा है Rupay, जानिए इनके फीचर्स
नेशनल पेमेंट कार्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया जल्द ही मार्केट में अपने तीन क्रेडिट कार्ड लांच करने जा रहा है। इन क्रेडिट कार्ड्स के लिए एनपीसीआई फिलहाल कुछ प्रमुख बैंकों के साथ इसका ट्रायल कर रहा है।
अभी तक के हुए ट्रायल में एनपीसीआई को काफी अच्छे रिजल्ट्स देखने को मिले हैं। एनपीसीआई प्लेटिनम, क्लासिक और सलेक्ट के नाम से क्रेडिट कार्ड लांच करने जा रहा है, जिनके फीचर्स हम आपको आगे की स्लाइड में बताने जा रहे हैं.....
