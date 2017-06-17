आपका शहर Close

घर से चंद दूरी पर बनेगा पासपोर्ट, नहीं जाना पड़ेगा ज्यादा दूर

amarujala.com- Written by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 03:18 PM IST
government opens up 149 new passport sewa kendra in district post offices

अब पासपोर्ट बनवाने के लिए ज्यादा दूर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। लोगों के घर से पासपोर्ट ऑफिस दूर होने की समस्या को ध्यान में रखते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने 149 नए पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्र खोलने की घोषणा की है। 

