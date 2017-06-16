आपका शहर Close

8वीं पास भी कर सकते हैं इंडिया पोस्ट के साथ बिजनेस, कमा सकते हैं 50 हजार रुपये

बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:01 PM IST
eight class pass can also do business with india post, can earn upto 50k monthly

अगर आप बेरोजगार हैं या फिर ऐसी जगह रहते हैं जहां इंडिया पोस्ट का डाकघर नहीं है, वहां आप आसानी से डाकघर खोल कर महीने में 50 हजार रुपये तक की कमाई कर सकते हैं।

पोस्टल डिपार्टमेंट ने नागिरकों को लिए फ्रेंचाइजी स्कीम शुरू की है, जिसकी मदद से आप अच्छी खासी कमाई कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए इंडिया पोस्ट आपसे केवल 5 हजार रुपये सिक्युरिटी के तौर पर जमा कराएगा। 

