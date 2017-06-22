फ्लाइट का टिकट किया है कैंसिल तो भी मिलेगा रिफंड, अपनाना होगा ये प्रोसेस
फ्लाइट टिकट कैंसिल कराने पर भी अब आप पूरा रिफंड पा सकेंगे। ऐसा कई बार लोगों के साथ होता है जब उन्हें आखिरी वक्त में अपना टिकट कैंसिल कराना पड़ जाता है। इससे लोगों को आर्थिक नुकसान तो होता है।
कई बार एयरलाइंस कंपनियां भी बोर्डिंग देने से मना कर देती हैं या फिर दूसरे प्लेन में यात्रा करने के लिए अनुरोध करती हैं। इससे भी हवाई यात्रा करने वालों को देरी का सामना करना पड़ता है। यात्रियों को इस समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए और उन्हें कैंसिल टिकट का ज्यादा से ज्यादा रिफंड दिलाने के लिए एक वेबसाइट ने सर्विस शुरू की है।
