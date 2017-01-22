Home
आधार कार्ड बहुत ही जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट है। कार्ड बनने के बाद अन्य डिटेल्स तो सही हो जाती हैं लेकिन खराब तरीके से ली गई या पुरानी फोटो में चेंज नहीं हो पाता था। लोगों को फोटोग्राफ चेंज न हो पाने की वजह से कई बार आधार कार्ड वैलिड नहीं हो पाता था।
अब आप अपने खराब फोटो को भी चेंज करा सकते हैं, जिसके लिए आपको बताए जा रहे प्रोसेस को पूरा करना होगा। फोटो चेंज या अपडेट कराने के लिए आपको मात्र 15 रुपए खर्च करने होंगे, जिसके बाद आपको कलर फोटो वाला आधार कार्ड मिल जाएगा।
