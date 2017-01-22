आपका शहर Close

महज चंद रुपयों में आधार कार्ड में बदलवाएं फोटो

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 02:51 PM IST
now get colour photo aadhaar card by correcting these details

आधार कार्ड बहुत ही जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट है। कार्ड बनने के बाद अन्य डिटेल्स तो सही हो जाती हैं लेकिन खराब तरीके से ली गई या पुरानी फोटो में चेंज नहीं हो पाता था। लोगों को फोटोग्राफ चेंज न हो पाने की वजह से कई बार आधार कार्ड वैलिड नहीं हो पाता था। 

अब आप अपने खराब फोटो को भी चेंज करा सकते हैं, जिसके लिए आपको बताए जा रहे प्रोसेस को पूरा करना होगा। फोटो चेंज या अपडेट कराने के लिए आपको मात्र 15 रुपए खर्च करने होंगे, जिसके बाद आपको कलर फोटो वाला आधार कार्ड मिल जाएगा।

