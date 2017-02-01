बजट 2017: वो 6 उम्मीदें जो नहीं हुई पूरी, मिडिल क्लास निराश
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने जो इस साल का बजट पेश किया है उससे कई वर्ग के लोग खुश नहीं हुए हैं, खासतौर पर टैक्सपेयर और मिडिल क्लास। जेटली से लोगों की नोटबंदी के बाद कई उम्मीदें थी, लेकिन इनको लेकर के किसी तरह की कोई घोषणा बजट में नहीं हुई। हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं वो 6 उम्मीदें जिनके पूरा न होने से मिडिल क्लास में काफी निराशा है।
