बजट 2017: वो 6 उम्मीदें जो नहीं हुई पूरी, मिडिल क्लास निराश

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:15 PM IST
middle class unhappy on budget as these announcement were not made

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने जो इस साल का बजट पेश किया है उससे कई वर्ग के लोग खुश नहीं हुए हैं, खासतौर पर टैक्सपेयर और मिडिल क्लास। जेटली से लोगों की नोटबंदी के बाद कई उम्मीदें थी, लेकिन इनको लेकर के किसी तरह की कोई घोषणा बजट में नहीं हुई। हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं वो 6 उम्मीदें जिनके पूरा न होने से मिडिल क्लास में काफी निराशा है। 

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

