एयरटेल का अनलिमिटेड प्लान झूठा, जियो ने की ट्राई से सख्त कारवाई की मांग

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 12:20 PM IST
Jio says unlimited plan of airtel is misled, trai should take action

टेलिकॉम मार्केट में कंपनियों के बीच वॉर बढ़ता जा रहा है। ताजा मामला जियो और एयरटेल के बीच का है, जहां जियो ने ट्राई में एयरटेल के अनलिमिटेड प्लान को झूठा बताते हुए शिकायत दर्ज कर दी है। 

 

