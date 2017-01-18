बजट 2017: मिडिल क्लास की हैं जेटली से ये 9 उम्मीदें
नोटबंदी से परेशान हुए मेट्रो और शहरी क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले मिडिल क्लास को 1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले बजट से काफी उम्मीदें हैं। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली कई तरह से ऐसे लोगों को फायदा दे सकते हैं, जो समय पर अपना टैक्स भरते हैं। ऐसी उम्मीद है कि वित्त मंत्री मिडिल क्लास के लिए कई सारी टैक्स सहूलियतों की घोषणा कर सकते हैं, जिससे आगे चलकर उनकी सेविंग बढ़ेगी और इकोनॉमी को ग्रोथ मिलेगी।
