बजट 2017: मिडिल क्लास की हैं जेटली से ये 9 उम्मीदें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 05:14 PM IST
Budget 2017: Middle class hope these 10 hopes which Arun Jaitely can fulfill

नोटबंदी से परेशान हुए मेट्रो और शहरी क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले मिडिल क्लास को 1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले बजट से काफी उम्मीदें हैं। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली कई तरह से ऐसे लोगों को फायदा दे सकते हैं, जो समय पर अपना टैक्स भरते हैं। ऐसी उम्मीद है कि वित्त मंत्री मिडिल क्लास के लिए कई सारी टैक्स सहूलियतों की घोषणा कर सकते हैं, जिससे आगे चलकर उनकी सेविंग बढ़ेगी और इकोनॉमी को ग्रोथ मिलेगी।

