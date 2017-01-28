आपका शहर Close

बजट 2017: 9 उम्मीदें जिन पर हो सकती हैं वित्त मंत्री के नजरें इनायत

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 06:27 PM IST
9 points which have to be looked in this year budget

आम बजट को पेश होने में कुछ ही दिन बचे हैं। नोटबंदी के बाद देश की आर्थिक वृद्धि पर असर, जीएसटी, नौकरी समेत कई ऐसे बिंदु हैं जो इस बार के बजट में खास होने वाले हैं।

इस बार रेल बजट भी आम बजट के साथ ही पेश किया जाना है। 2017 बजट में कई तरह के बदलाव किए गए हैं। साथ ही कई नए एक्ट भी जोड़े जाने है, जिनका फायदा आम लोगों को मिल सके। जानते हैं उन प्रमुख बिंदुओं के बारे में जो इस बार के बजट में आम आदमी को प्रभावित कर सकते हैं। 

