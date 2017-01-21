बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डॉक्टरों ने लगभग खोद डाला इस औरत का चेहरा, देखकर डर जाते हैं लोग
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 05:29 PM IST
घर में लगी आग ने एक महिला के चेहरे को बदसूरत बना दिया था लेकिन उसे दोबारा खूबसूरत बनाने के चक्कर में उसका और बुरा हाल हो गया। 41 वर्षीय टैमी स्टैनली के चेहरे को खूबसूरत बनाने के लिए उस पर करीब 40 बार ऑपरेशन किया गया। सर्जरी के बाद जो चेहरा सामने आया उसे देखकर टैमी के साथ-साथ दूसरे लोग भी सहम जाते हैं।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
