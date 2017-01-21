आपका शहर Close

डॉक्टरों ने लगभग खोद डाला इस औरत का चेहरा, देखकर डर जाते हैं लोग

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 05:29 PM IST
wrong surgery spoil the face

घर में लगी आग ने एक महिला के चेहरे को बदसूरत बना दिया था लेकिन उसे दोबारा खूबसूरत बनाने के चक्कर में उसका और बुरा हाल हो गया। 41 वर्षीय टैमी स्टैनली के चेहरे को खूबसूरत बनाने के लिए उस पर करीब 40 बार ऑपरेशन किया गया। सर्जरी के बाद जो चेहरा सामने आया उसे देखकर टैमी के साथ-साथ दूसरे लोग भी सहम जाते हैं। 

bizarre news weird news

आरक्षण पर मायावती

RSS की आरक्षण खत्म करने की मांग पर भड़की माया, कहा- कभी खत्म नहीं होने देंगे

Mayawati reacts on reservation issue raised by RSS.

