खुद को मरा देखकर फिर मर गई यह महिला, सभी रह गए हैरान
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:17 PM IST
मरकर जिंदा होने की कहानी आपने अब तक केवल फिल्मों में देखी होगी लेकिन रूस के एक शहर में ऐसा ही वाकया देखने को मिला। Fagilyu Mukhametzyanov नाम की एक महिला तब उठ बैठी जब पूरा परिवार उसके अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी करने में जुटा हुआ था।
