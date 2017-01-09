आपका शहर Close

खुद को मरा देखकर फिर मर गई यह महिला, सभी रह गए हैरान

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:17 PM IST
Women Wakes Up At Her Own Funeral In Russia

मरकर जिंदा होने की कहानी आपने अब तक केवल फिल्मों में देखी होगी लेकिन रूस के एक शहर में ऐसा ही वाकया देखने को मिला। Fagilyu Mukhametzyanov नाम की एक महिला तब उठ बैठी जब पूरा परिवार उसके अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी करने में जुटा हुआ था।

