थैले की तरह लटकता है इस औरत का पेट, जानिए कैसे हुआ ये हाल
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:58 PM IST
बढ़े हुए वजन की बातें तो आप रोजाना सुनते होंगे लेकिन किसी के 9 किलो के पेट की बात सुनी है? अमेरिका में एक ऐसी औरत है जो रोजाना अपने 9 किलो के पेट के साथ जिंदगी जीती है।
गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2016
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
