आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

थैले की तरह लटकता है इस औरत का पेट, जानिए कैसे हुआ ये हाल

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:58 PM IST
Women In California Has 9 Kg Of Loose Skin

बढ़े हुए वजन की बातें तो आप रोजाना सुनते होंगे लेकिन किसी के 9 किलो के पेट की बात सुनी है? अमेरिका में एक ऐसी औरत है जो रोजाना अपने 9 किलो के पेट के साथ जिंदगी जीती है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

weird stories weird wedding

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Viewed

इस पेड़ पर उगती हैं औरतें ! देख कर सब हैं हैरान

Tree In Thailand Bears Fruits That Look Like Female
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

1200 साल पुरानी मूर्ति का हुआ CT Scan, निकला कुछ चौंकाने वाला

1200-year-old mummified monk
  • गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

इसलिए सूर्योदय से पहले दी जाती है अपराधी को फांसी

hanging till death time fixed in the early morning
  • शनिवार, 17 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

नौकरी छोड़कर जलपरी बन जाते हैं यहां के लोग, जीते हैं ऐसी LIFE

A Secret Community In America Live Life Of Mermaids
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अपने कुत्ते को बचाने के लिए कंगारू से भिड़ा मालिक, देखें लड़ाई में कौन जीता

Man Slaps Kangaroo To Save His Pet Dog
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कुत्ते घुमाने ले गई महिला की तस्वीरों में कैद हुआ राक्षस, आप भी देखिए

Woman Found British Bigfoot When She Was Walking In Jungle
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿