बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब मेट्रो के दरवाजे में फंस गया इस औरत का सिर और फिर जो हुआ...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
women head stuck in metro
{"_id":"58e854e14f1c1bd0355b3ea0","slug":"women-head-stuck-in-metro","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 04:23 PM IST
बस या मेट्रो में सफर करते वक्त आपका ध्यान कभी न कभी गेट पर गया ही होगा। किसी अनहोनी से बचने के लिए सुरक्षा के लिए ये गेट मेट्रो और बस में लगाए जाते हैं। ये सोचना नामुमकिन-सा लगता है कि लोगों की सुरक्षा में लगाया गया ये गेट ही किसी की जान का दुश्मन बन सकता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e854e14f1c1bd0355b3ea0","slug":"women-head-stuck-in-metro","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58df2ab44f1c1b424763de61","slug":"a-swiss-artist-has-spent-a-lot-of-time-trying-to-blend-bodies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58e1cf8d4f1c1b4a3e5b4cbe","slug":"woman-had-mushrooms-removed-by-doctors-that-started-growing-inside-her-stomach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0928\u092a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u091d","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58e5eecb4f1c1b084a5b4c63","slug":"girls-fought-back-against-deadly-illness-to-become-a-champion-bodybuilder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u091c \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58e7206e4f1c1b41485b68d7","slug":"scientist-discovered-weird-thing-inside-this-1-000-year-old-buddhist-statue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top