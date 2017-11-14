ब्रेकअप के बाद झड़ गए सारे बाल, फिर हुआ ये चमत्कार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
Woman claims her old relationship gave her Baldness{"_id":"5a0ab05f4f1c1b60678bb1ff","slug":"woman-claims-her-old-relationship-gave-her-baldness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091d\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
डॉक्टर भी इस बात को मानने से इंकार नहीं कर सकते कि हमारे बाल झड़ने के पीछे सबसे बड़ा कारण तनाव होता है। इसके साथ-साथ तनाव कई बड़े रोगों की वजह भी बनता है। दरअसल, तनाव को हार्मोनल बदलावों की वजह भी माना जाता है जिससे बाल गिर सकते हैं।
अपनी इस खबर के माध्यम से जो घटना हम आपके साथ शेयर करने जा रहे हैं उसमें तनाव का चौंकाने वाला रिजल्ट आपके साथ शेयर करेंगे।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.