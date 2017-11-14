Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

ब्रेकअप के बाद झड़ गए सारे बाल, फिर हुआ ये चमत्कार

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 02:54 PM IST
Woman claims her old relationship gave her Baldness

डॉक्टर भी इस बात को मानने से इंकार नहीं कर सकते कि हमारे बाल झड़ने के पीछे सबसे बड़ा कारण तनाव होता है। इसके साथ-साथ  तनाव कई बड़े रोगों की वजह भी बनता है। दरअसल, तनाव को हार्मोनल बदलावों की वजह भी माना जाता है जिससे बाल गिर सकते हैं। 

अपनी इस खबर के माध्यम से जो घटना हम आपके साथ शेयर करने जा रहे हैं उसमें तनाव का चौंकाने वाला रिजल्ट आपके साथ शेयर करेंगे।

Comments

Browse By Tags

breakup baldness stress alopecia

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

जुगाड़ ऐसे जो भारत को बना सकते हैं सबसे अमीर देश, यकीन नहीं होता तो देख लें

These indian Jugaad concept makes india a rich
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस अजीब बीमारी से पीड़ित है ये शख्स, शरीर में घुसकर कीड़ा खा रहा है मांस

Know how dirt can make a bug to eat your flesh and left you with damaged organ
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

देखिए यमराज जिस दिन छुट्टी पर रहते हैं तो क्या होता है

See what happens if god of hell lives on holiday
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!