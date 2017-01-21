बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोई हुई लड़कियों को गंदे तरीके से उठाते हैं लड़के, देखिए जापान का अजीब गेम शो
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 04:28 PM IST
जापान पूरी दुनिया में अपने अजीबोगरीब गेम शो को लेकर चर्चा में रहता है। इसका ऐसा ही एक गेम शो आजकल इंटरनेट पर छाया हुआ है।
