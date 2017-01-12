बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस पेड़ पर उगती हैं औरतें ! देख कर सब हैं हैरान
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:04 PM IST
आपने पेड़ से कई फल तोड़ कर खाए होंगे, जैसे आम, अमरूद, सेब। लेकिन सोचिए अगर कोई कहे कि पेड़ से एक औरत तोड़ दीजिए, तो आपको कैसा लगेगा। आप सोचेंगे कि भला औरतें कब से पेड़ पर उगने लगीं।
{"_id":"5877216d4f1c1b7840ba859a","slug":"tree-in-thailand-bears-fruits-that-look-like-female","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902 ! \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
