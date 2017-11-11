देखिए यमराज जिस दिन छुट्टी पर रहते हैं तो क्या होता है
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
See what happens if god of hell lives on holiday{"_id":"5a0686724f1c1b156b8b5280","slug":"see-what-happens-if-god-of-hell-lives-on-holiday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u092e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
सोचो जरा क्या होता होगा नजारा जब यमराज छुट्टी पर रहते होंगे..? इसकी कल्पना करने भर से ही या तो हमारी हंसी छूटने लगेगी या फिर हम हैरतभरे एक्सप्रेशन देते नजर आएंगे। दरअसल, ये नजारा कल्पना के परे होता है।
लेकिन हमारे जीवन में कई ऐसे मौके आते हैं जब हमारा सामना ऐसी ही घटनाओं से होता है। ऐसा ही कुछ इस वीडियो क्लिप में आपको देखने को मिल जाएगा जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो को देखकर आपको वाकयी लगेगा कि यमराज आज सचमुच छुट्टी पर रहे होंगे। तभी ऐसा हो गया....
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.