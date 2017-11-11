Download App
देखिए यमराज जिस दिन छुट्टी पर रहते हैं तो क्या होता है

राजेश सैनी

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 09:12 AM IST
See what happens if god of hell lives on holiday

सोचो जरा क्या होता होगा नजारा जब यमराज छुट्टी पर रहते होंगे..?   इसकी कल्पना करने भर से ही या तो हमारी हंसी छूटने लगेगी या फिर हम हैरतभरे एक्सप्रेशन देते नजर आएंगे। दरअसल, ये नजारा कल्पना के परे होता है।

लेकिन हमारे जीवन में कई ऐसे मौके आते हैं जब हमारा सामना ऐसी ही घटनाओं से होता है। ऐसा ही कुछ इस वीडियो क्लिप में आपको देखने को मिल जाएगा जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो को देखकर आपको वाकयी लगेगा कि यमराज आज सचमुच छुट्टी पर रहे होंगे। तभी ऐसा हो गया....

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
