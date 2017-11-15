Download App
आपका शहर Close

'रेस्टोरेंट ऑफ आर्डर मिस्टेक्स' नाम से हो रहा मशहूर, यहां वेटर भूल जाते हैं आर्डर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:33 PM IST
restaurant of order mistakes where waiters Forget your order

आपने कभी कोई ऐसा रेस्त्रां देखा हैं जहां आप कोई आर्डर करते हैं और उसकी जगह वेटर गलती से दूसरा ऑर्डर ले आया हो..? चलिए एकबार के लिए मान भी लिया जाए कि ऐसा हो सकता है, लेकिन ये कहां तक संभव है कि वह आर्डर आपको जबरन खाना पड़ जाए ? और तो और आप इस गलती पर किसी पर भड़क भी नहीं सकते। है ना हैरान कर देने वाली बात। आप तो ऐसे किसी भी रेस्त्रां को पागलों का जगह कह देंगे लेकिन जनाब यहां ऐसे ही होता है। बगल में बैठे जिस टेबल पर नजर डालेंगे यही हाल देखने को मिलेगा।
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

restaurant of order mistakes dementia memory loss japanese restaurant

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

ब्रेकअप के बाद झड़ गए सारे बाल, फिर हुआ ये चमत्कार

Woman claims her old relationship gave her Baldness
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

जुगाड़ ऐसे जो भारत को बना सकते हैं सबसे अमीर देश, यकीन नहीं होता तो देख लें

These indian Jugaad concept makes india a rich
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

देखिए यमराज जिस दिन छुट्टी पर रहते हैं तो क्या होता है

See what happens if god of hell lives on holiday
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!