'रेस्टोरेंट ऑफ आर्डर मिस्टेक्स' नाम से हो रहा मशहूर, यहां वेटर भूल जाते हैं आर्डर
{"_id":"5a0c2ca14f1c1b7a548bd0a1","slug":"restaurant-of-order-mistakes-where-waiters-forget-your-order","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'रेस्टोरेंट ऑफ आर्डर मिस्टेक्स' नाम से हो रहा मशहूर, यहां वेटर भूल जाते हैं आर्डर ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"ऐसा भी होता है","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:33 PM IST
आपने कभी कोई ऐसा रेस्त्रां देखा हैं जहां आप कोई आर्डर करते हैं और उसकी जगह वेटर गलती से दूसरा ऑर्डर ले आया हो..? चलिए एकबार के लिए मान भी लिया जाए कि ऐसा हो सकता है, लेकिन ये कहां तक संभव है कि वह आर्डर आपको जबरन खाना पड़ जाए ? और तो और आप इस गलती पर किसी पर भड़क भी नहीं सकते। है ना हैरान कर देने वाली बात। आप तो ऐसे किसी भी रेस्त्रां को पागलों का जगह कह देंगे लेकिन जनाब यहां ऐसे ही होता है। बगल में बैठे जिस टेबल पर नजर डालेंगे यही हाल देखने को मिलेगा।
