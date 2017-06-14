आपका शहर Close

भुलक्कड़ों का ये अनोखा रेस्त्रां, यहां भड़कना है मना

amarujala.com presented by: श्वेता पांडेय

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 01:29 PM IST
Restaurant of employs waiters who have dementia

भुलक्कड़ों का ये अनोखा रेस्त्रां यहां भड़कना है मना। सोचिये आप किसी रेस्त्रां में जायें और खाने के लिये कुछ आर्डर करें। थोड़ी देर बाद एक वेटर आये और जो आपने आर्डर दिया था, उसके बदले वह कुछ और ले आये। तो क्या करेंगे। जाहिर है, भड़क उठेंगे। लेकिन इस रेस्त्रां में ऐसा होने पर भड़कना मना है। बल्कि आपको वही खाना पड़ेगा जो वेटर लायेगा। जी हां, इस अजीबो-गरीब रेस्त्रा का नाम है ‘रेस्टोरेंट ऑफ आर्डर मिस्टेक्स’।

 

