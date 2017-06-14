बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भुलक्कड़ों का ये अनोखा रेस्त्रां, यहां भड़कना है मना
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
Restaurant of employs waiters who have dementia
{"_id":"593f9feb1126f49c418b51bc","slug":"restaurant-of-employs-waiters-who-have-dementia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0941\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 01:29 PM IST
भुलक्कड़ों का ये अनोखा रेस्त्रां यहां भड़कना है मना। सोचिये आप किसी रेस्त्रां में जायें और खाने के लिये कुछ आर्डर करें। थोड़ी देर बाद एक वेटर आये और जो आपने आर्डर दिया था, उसके बदले वह कुछ और ले आये। तो क्या करेंगे। जाहिर है, भड़क उठेंगे। लेकिन इस रेस्त्रां में ऐसा होने पर भड़कना मना है। बल्कि आपको वही खाना पड़ेगा जो वेटर लायेगा। जी हां, इस अजीबो-गरीब रेस्त्रा का नाम है ‘रेस्टोरेंट ऑफ आर्डर मिस्टेक्स’।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d7f3f4f1c1ba85d9bf169","slug":"doctors-remove-30-inches-of-china-man-s-bowel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u091a\u0915\u093f\u0924!","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"593ba0604f1c1b366e9c94ee","slug":"12-year-old-girl-helped-deliver-her-baby-brother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 12 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"593a1c014f1c1ba3379c79b7","slug":"a-man-like-a-beggar-is-providing-100-dollar-coin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Also View
{"_id":"593f73f11126f411168b4f72","slug":"lake-in-australia-turns-in-pink-color-by-a-natural-process","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091d\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092c\u0940,\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"593f886e1126f4c90b8b5323","slug":"rat-becomes-snake-s-food-after-comes-out-of-ac","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u092a\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"593f7c6c1126f4ec0b8b5139","slug":"japanese-company-provides-hot-guys-to-wipe-away-tears-of-females","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"593ed1661126f4e2618b457c","slug":"girlfriend-hides-a-spider-in-boyfriend-sandwich","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915 \u0915\u093f...","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top