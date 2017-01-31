जीते जी ताबूत में रहते हैं यहां के लोग, कारण जानकर शर्तिया डर जाएंगे
People In Hong Kong Are Forced To Live In Coffin Homes
ताबूत में भला कौन रहना चाहेगा। वहां तो मरने के बाद सबको जाना है लेकिन कुछ लोग जीते जी ताबूत में रहने को मजबूर हैं। इनकी कुछ ऐसी मजबूरी है कि ये ताबूत में रहने के लिए भी किराया देते हैं।
हांगकांग दुनिया का सबसे महंगा शहर कहा जाता है। बढ़ते कारोबार ने इस जगह को इतना महंगा बना दिया है कि वहां ब्रेड भी 300 रुपये की मिलती है। जब ब्रेड इतनी महंगी हो तो सोचिए कि रहने की हालत क्या होगी। हांगकांग में घरों की कीमतें आसमान छू रही हैं जिसकी वजह से लोग कॉफिन में रहने को मजबूर हैं।
