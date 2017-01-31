आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

जीते जी ताबूत में रहते हैं यहां के लोग, कारण जानकर शर्तिया डर जाएंगे

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 05:30 PM IST
People In Hong Kong Are Forced To Live In Coffin Homes

ताबूत में भला कौन रहना चाहेगा। वहां तो मरने के बाद सबको जाना है लेकिन कुछ लोग जीते जी ताबूत में रहने को मजबूर हैं। इनकी कुछ ऐसी मजबूरी है कि ये ताबूत में रहने के लिए भी किराया देते हैं।

हांगकांग दुनिया का सबसे महंगा शहर कहा जाता है। बढ़ते कारोबार ने इस जगह को इतना महंगा बना दिया है कि वहां ब्रेड भी 300 रुपये की मिलती है। जब ब्रेड इतनी महंगी हो तो सोचिए कि रहने की हालत क्या होगी। हांगकांग में घरों की कीमतें आसमान छू रही हैं जिसकी वजह से लोग कॉफिन में रहने को मजबूर हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

weird stories weird wedding

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

ऐसी चीज से कर दी तुलना, भड़क उठीं जिंदा बार्बी डॉल

Human Barbie Doll Valeria Lukyanava Shut Down Trolls
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जीते जी ताबूत में रहते हैं यहां के लोग, कारण जानकर शर्तिया डर जाएंगे

People In Hong Kong Are Forced To Live In Coffin Homes
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दो चेहरों के साथ जीने को मजबूर थी मासूम, अब मिली दर्द से मुक्ति

Girl In Brazil Had 2 Kg Tumour Now Has Been Revoverd
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

ऐसी चीज से कर दी तुलना, भड़क उठीं जिंदा बार्बी डॉल

Human Barbie Doll Valeria Lukyanava Shut Down Trolls
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

10 साल से जानवरों के पिंजरे में रह रही थी लड़की, 'कौन निकला जिम्मेदार'

Woman Is Forced To Live In Forest In China
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top