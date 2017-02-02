बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन तस्वीरों को खींचने वालों की उम्र बता दें तो मान जाएंगे आपको
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
National Geographic Published The Best Pictures Clicked By Kids
{"_id":"5891ca774f1c1b2f3de82b66","slug":"national-geographic-published-the-best-pictures-clicked-by-kids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:12 PM IST
नेशनल जियोग्राफिक बच्चों के लिए किए गए फोटोग्राफी कॉम्पटिशन की तस्वीरें जारी की हैं। 6 से 13 साल के बीच के बच्चों के द्वारा ली गई ये तस्वीरें इतनी शानदार हैं कि बड़े से बड़ा फोटोग्राफर भी ना खींच पाए। हम आपके लिए लाए हैं उस कॉम्पटिशन की सबसे बेहतरीन तस्वीरें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58917b5b4f1c1b4a40e8020c","slug":"a-ball-python-got-stuck-in-woman-s-ear-piercing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58905ce74f1c1b313de81aa1","slug":"people-in-hong-kong-are-forced-to-live-in-coffin-homes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"589041f24f1c1b691ae802b8","slug":"human-barbie-doll-valeria-lukyanava-shut-down-trolls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Also View
{"_id":"589193bb4f1c1b2f3de82979","slug":"2-meter-long-tapeworm-pulled-out-of-a-man-s-stomach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"58917b5b4f1c1b4a40e8020c","slug":"a-ball-python-got-stuck-in-woman-s-ear-piercing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58905ce74f1c1b313de81aa1","slug":"people-in-hong-kong-are-forced-to-live-in-coffin-homes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"589041f24f1c1b691ae802b8","slug":"human-barbie-doll-valeria-lukyanava-shut-down-trolls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top