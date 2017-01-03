आपका शहर Close

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:01 AM IST
mysterious well turns everything it touches to “stone”

दुनियाभर में कुछ रहस्य ऐसे भी हैं, जिनका जिक्र आते ही लोग आज भी खौफ खा जाते हैं। ऐसा ही एक कुआं दुनियाभर में अपने पानी के लिए जाना जाता है। कहते हैं इस कुएं के पानी में जो भी कुछ गिर जाता है तो वह पत्थर में तब्दील हो जाता है।
 

﻿