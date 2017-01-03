बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:01 AM IST
दुनियाभर में कुछ रहस्य ऐसे भी हैं, जिनका जिक्र आते ही लोग आज भी खौफ खा जाते हैं। ऐसा ही एक कुआं दुनियाभर में अपने पानी के लिए जाना जाता है। कहते हैं इस कुएं के पानी में जो भी कुछ गिर जाता है तो वह पत्थर में तब्दील हो जाता है।
