खेत में मिला 'परी' का शव, देख वैज्ञानिक भी हुए हैरान
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 03:55 PM IST
परियों की कहानी सिर्फ बच्चों को ही नहीं बल्कि सभी को लुभाती है। तभी किताबों से लेकर टीवी और फिल्मों तक इस कॉन्सेप्ट का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। लेकिन दुनिया उस वक्त चौंक गई जब एक परी का शव कुछ लोगों को मिला, आज भी ये सभी के लिए एक रहस्य बनी हुई है।
