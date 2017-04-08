बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कब्र से बना है ये पहाड़, देखने वालों की निकल जाती है चीख
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 01:28 PM IST
बर्फ से लदे पहाड़ तो आपने बहुत देखे होंगे लेकिन दुनिया में एक ऐसा पहाड़ भी है जो कब्र से बना हुआ है। इस पहाड़ को देखने पर लगता है कि वहां कोई घनी आबादी बसी हुई है। इसकी तस्वीरें देख कर आपको भी हैरानी होगी।
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
