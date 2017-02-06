आपका शहर Close

VIRAL VIDEO: किसी भूत से कम नहीं है पाकिस्तान का ये लड़का, वीडियो दे रहा गवाही

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 01:41 PM IST
Man In Pakistan Turns Head In 180 Degrees

आपने फिल्मों में भूतों को कई बार अपने सिर को घुमाते हुए देखा होगा लेकिन एक शख्स ऐसा है जो वाकई में ऐसा करता है। इसे आप कमाल कहिए या स्टंट लेकिन ये सच में ऐसा कर डालता है।

