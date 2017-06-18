आपका शहर Close

यहां नदी उगल रही है सोना, बटोरने वालों की लगी है लंबी कतारें...

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 01:14 PM IST
Gold found in river in rany day, Bihar district

 आज भी कई इलाकों में नहाने से लेकर पीने का पानी भी नदियों से ही लोग प्राप्त करते हैं। लेकिन अपने देश में एक जगह ऐसी भी है जहां नदियां बरसात के दिनों में सोना उगलती हैं और यहां के लोगों को बाढ आने का इंतजार रहता है। 

