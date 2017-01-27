बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दो चेहरों के साथ जीने को मजबूर थी मासूम, अब मिली दर्द से मुक्ति
Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 04:13 PM IST
तीन साल की इस लड़की की जिंदगी आम बच्चों से काफी अलग है। अपने दो चेहरे के साथ जिंदगी जीना इस बच्ची के लिए किसी सजा से कम नहीं था।
बात हो रही है चेहरे से भी ज्यादा बड़े ट्यूमर की जो इस बच्ची के चेहरे पर लटक रहा था।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
