teachersday teachersday

VIDEO: हाथ पैर नहीं पर भाई के लिए ऐसा प्यार देख पिघल जाएगा आपका दिल

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:26 AM IST
Camden born without hands or legs calms his baby brother crying by giving him a pacifier

प्यार की कोई भाषा नहीं होती। प्यार अनमोल होता है। जरूरी नहीं  कि आप शारीरिक रूप से सक्षम हो क्योंकि प्यार तो सिर्फ भावनाओं से बयां किया जा सकता है। इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक बेहद प्यारा वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें दो भाईयों का प्यार बखूबी बयां हो रहा है।
Your Story has been saved!