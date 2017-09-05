बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
VIDEO: हाथ पैर नहीं पर भाई के लिए ऐसा प्यार देख पिघल जाएगा आपका दिल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
Camden born without hands or legs calms his baby brother crying by giving him a pacifier
{"_id":"59ae37594f1c1b81078b45c8","slug":"camden-born-without-hands-or-legs-calms-his-baby-brother-crying-by-giving-him-a-pacifier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u093f\u0918\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:26 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59aa74424f1c1b19278b4d56","slug":"do-you-want-to-stay-in-this-house-on-wheel-made-by-tiny-living","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0918\u0930, \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"59aa98914f1c1b51738b4da8","slug":"teen-suffering-from-central-hypoventilation-syndrome-will-die-if-fall-asleep","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"59aa58e24f1c1be7278b4d3e","slug":"you-need-to-smile-only-to-make-payment-at-this-chineese-restaurant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0936, \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59abc5244f1c1b44738b4d87","slug":"amazon-worker-lost-her-diamond-ring-while-packing-parcel-this-is-how-she-got-i-back","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0932 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0920\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59abe5164f1c1b4d738b4e60","slug":"mekhi-alante-lucky-criminal-got-modeling-contract-after-police-mugshot-went-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59abab8d4f1c1bf6278b4f75","slug":"after-blue-whale-hot-water-challenge-is-taking-children-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0935\u0947\u0932 \u091a\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59aa86144f1c1b1a278b4e63","slug":"watch-how-neighbour-save-three-year-old-girl-by-dangling-from-4th-floor-of-the-building","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930, \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!